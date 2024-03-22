Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:42 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:46 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Demra warehouse fire doused

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:42 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 12:46 PM
Photo: collected

A fire that broke out at a clothes warehouse in Dhaka's Demra last night was doused this morning.

The fire was brought under control after eight and a half hours, around 8:00am today. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze at 11:50am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Fire razes clothes warehouse in Dhaka’s Demra

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of the media cell of the Fire Service Headquarters, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the fire broke out in Bhanga Press area around 11:30pm on the third floor of a four-storey building.

No casualties have been reported in the fire so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
গাজা এখন উন্মুক্ত কবরস্থান
|মতামত

ক্ষুধাকে অস্ত্র বানিয়েছে ইসরায়েল, গাজা এখন উন্মুক্ত কবরস্থান

এবার ভাবুন, ঢাকার উত্তরে বসবাসকারী জনগোষ্ঠীকে হত্যার হুমকি দিয়ে বলা হলো দক্ষিণে চলে যেতে। এরপর সেখানে রাতদিন নির্বিচারে বোমা হামলা চালানো হলো।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাংবাদিককে জেলে পাঠানো সেই ইউএনওকে তথ্য কমিশনে তলব

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification