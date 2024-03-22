Demra warehouse fire doused

A fire that broke out at a clothes warehouse in Dhaka's Demra last night was doused this morning.

The fire was brought under control after eight and a half hours, around 8:00am today. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze at 11:50am.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of the media cell of the Fire Service Headquarters, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the fire broke out in Bhanga Press area around 11:30pm on the third floor of a four-storey building.

No casualties have been reported in the fire so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.