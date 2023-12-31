Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 02:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 02:37 PM

Accidents & Fires

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Deepto TV video editor Kamruzzaman killed in Savar road accident

Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 31, 2023 02:18 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 02:37 PM
Md Kamruzzaman. Photo: Collected

A journalist of private television channel Deepto TV was killed when a truck hit his motorcycle on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar's Banktown area this morning.

The deceased, Md Kamruzzaman, was the video editor of the TV channel, said Savar Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Abu Hasan.

The accident happened when Kamruzzaman was going to work in the capital on his bike from his home in Savar's Talbagh around 8:00am.

As soon as he reached Banktown area a truck hit his motorcycle from behind, leaving him dead on the spot, our local correspondent reports quoting MA Halim, Deepto TV's Savar correspondent.

Police recovered the body and kept it at Savar Highway Police Station, OC Abu Hasan said. "We are trying to arrest the truck driver."

