Deaths of 6 of a family: Locals withdraw Sylhet-Tamabil highway blockade

The blockade on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Sylhet's Jaintiapur, to protest the death of six members of a family in an accident on the road yesterday, was removed around four and a half hours this afternoon.

Several hundred people started demonstrating there around 10:00am, demanding that transport owners and workers publicly apologise for the accident and that no goods vehicles without licences be allowed to ply the highway, our local correspondent reports.

Due to the blockade, there was a long tailback of vehicles on both sides of the highway. Protesters however allowed emergency service vehicles to go through.

The traffic movement on the highway returned to normal after they withdrew the blockade around 2:30pm on request of law enforcement, said Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station.

OC Tajul said, "A meeting regarding the issue has been scheduled with the locals tomorrow night."

Earlier in the morning, Sheikh Radek, a local who had been leading the blockade, said, "The highway has become a death trap. But the transport leaders feel no empathy for the victims of the road accidents. They have not even visited the families of the six victims who were killed in the accident yesterday.

"We demand accountability for the deaths and demand a safe highway," he added.

Six of a family, including two children, were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a human hauler and a lorry in Darbasta area on the highway at Jaintiapur yesterday morning.