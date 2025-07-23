Death toll rises to 31 as nation mourns its lost children

The death toll from the jet crash at Milestone School and College rose to 31 yesterday, as the nation reeled from shock and grief a day after the country's deadliest aviation tragedy in decades.

Citing hospital sources, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed the latest count around 2:00pm yesterday. It added that at least 165 people were injured in the crash, with 69 of them still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

However, the health ministry put the death toll at 28, citing double count at certain hospitals.

The ministry has formed a multidisciplinary committee to oversee treatment efforts. A medical team from Singapore General Hospital arrived last night to assist.

The incident shook the nation to its core, as most of the victims of Monday's crash were school kids who had just been let out of classes.

Around 1:30pm that day, a Bangladesh Air Force training jet plunged from the sky and slammed into the school in Uttara's Diabari. The aircraft burst into flames on impact, engulfing several classrooms on the ground floor of the two-storey building. The building housed classrooms for third and fourth grade students on the ground floor, and the room struck by the plane was used for class three.

The national flag was flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, bodies of 20 victims, including the jet's pilot, have been handed over to their families. Many of them took their loved ones' bodies back to their home districts.

Meanwhile, students of Milestone School and College staged demonstrations throughout the day yesterday on their Diabari campus to press home a six-point demand.

The demands include the publication of accurate and complete lists of the deceased and injured, and an unconditional public apology for the alleged physical assault on teachers at the scene following the incident.

The agitating students also prevented two advisers and officials from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing from leaving the campus for nine hours after they went there to convey their sympathies to the students and teachers. They were finally escorted out around 7:30pm.

NUMBER MISMATCH

The ISPR said the death toll from the crash had risen to 31, nine more than initially reported on the day of the incident.

According to ISPR data, 16 people died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), 10 at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, two at Lubana General Hospital, and one each at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, and United Hospital. It also said 165 others were injured in the incident.

However, during a press briefing at the Burn Institute around 3:30pm, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum stated that the official death toll stood at 29.

When asked about the discrepancy, Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the health ministry, said the ISPR had reported 16 deaths at CMH, but the ministry had confirmed 15. He also mentioned confusion regarding a reported death at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

"We are in talks with the ISPR and hope to resolve the confusion soon," he added.

Later, the health ministry released a revised list based on updates until 5:00pm, putting the official death toll at 28.

According to this list, 15 died at CMH, 10 at the National Burn Institute, and one each at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, and United Hospital.

Clarifying the change, a ministry official said earlier reports had mentioned two deaths at Lubana Hospital. "However, one of them, Omaiya Nur Ashfiq, was actually brought to United Hospital. As a result, the death toll at Lubana decreased by one," he said, requesting anonymity.

Among the 28 deceased, the identities of seven have yet to be confirmed, and efforts are underway to identify them. Sixty-eight victims were receiving treatment at five hospitals, including 42 at the National Burn Institute and 23 at CMH, he said.

Prof Sayedur said the condition of 10 patients at the burn institute was critical. However, the condition of 10 others was reported as stable, and two had been moved to cabins as their condition improved.

Of the 28 confirmed dead, 25 were children, two were teachers of the school, and one was the pilot, he added.

CRY, WAIT AT BURN INSTITUTE

Unlike Monday, when hundreds of people disrupted services at the 500-bed hospital, authorities yesterday only allowed patients, their relatives, and hospital staff inside the hospital.

Army men were seen guarding the entrance of the hospital.

One of our correspondents, allowed into the hospital, witnessed harrowing scenes as distraught families waited outside the ICU for news of their loved ones.

"Any news of Makin?" Saleha Naznin repeatedly asked her husband, Mohammad Mohsin, each time someone emerged from the ICU.

Her son, Abdur Musabbir Makin, is among those critically injured in the crash.

"Please, bring my Makin to me," she kept repeating, as her son fought for his life inside.

Fighting back tears, Mohsin said Makin, a Class 7 student at Milestone School, was severely burnt.

"My youngest stayed back for an extra class after school ended at 1:00pm," he said. "He's not well. He's on ventilation."

Asked if he spoke to Makin, Mohsin said, "When I saw him, he said, 'Abbu, take me away from here.' That's all. I just want to take my son home—healthy."

Outside the ICU, Abdur Rahim, a fish trader from Abdullahpur, waited for updates on his only daughter, Samia Akter, a fourth-grade student at Milestone.

"I went to pick up Samia. My elder son said her class would end at 2:00pm. As I ended the call, there was a loud explosion. I looked up and saw a plane crash into the building where she was."

He added, "Samia told me they were waiting on the second floor when they heard a loud noise. Their teacher told them to go downstairs. As they ran, she saw fire below. She fell and was trampled. If she hadn't fallen, she might've escaped. Now, she's in the ICU."

While Saleha and Rahim knew their loved ones were in the ICU, others were still searching in anguish.

Outside the morgue of the institute, Aminul Islam Jony was desperately looking for his wife, Lamia Akter Sonia. She had gone to the school to pick up their daughter Zaira, a third-grader.

"I found my daughter crying at the site with the help of a stranger," Jony said. "But I haven't found my wife. Please, help me find her."

He said he had searched hospitals across Uttara and even the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), but in vain.

"No one has seen her," he said. "All we've found is a burnt copy of her NID card circulating on social media. Today, I came to the burn unit to look again."