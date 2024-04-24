Death of 2 Cuet students: Bus driver arrested

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 06:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 06:04 PM

Police today arrested the bus driver who rammed a motorbike on Monday resulting in the deaths of two Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology students.

Tazul Islam was arrested around 1:30pm in a drive in the port city today, said Officer-in-Charge of Rangania Police Station, Chandan Chawakrabarty.

"We arrested him from the city. He has a valid driving license and we have confirmed that he was driving the bus at the time of the accident," the OC added.

Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain of the civil engineering department were killed in a collision between a motorbike and a passenger bus on Monday.

