Cyclist killed in Dhaka's Satrasta road accident
A man was killed when a truck hit his bicycle at Satrasta in the capital's Tejgaon Industrial Area this morning.
The deceased was identified as Imran, 32, said Tejgaon Industrial Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Mashiur Rahman.
Imran died on the spot when the truck hit his cycle around 11:30am, the OC said.
The trucker escaped with his vehicle soon after the accident happened.
The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue.
