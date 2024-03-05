Cyclist killed in Dhaka's Satrasta road accident

A man was killed when a truck hit his bicycle at Satrasta in the capital's Tejgaon Industrial Area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Imran, 32, said Tejgaon Industrial Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Mashiur Rahman.

Imran died on the spot when the truck hit his cycle around 11:30am, the OC said.

The trucker escaped with his vehicle soon after the accident happened.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue.