Ctg shoe factory fire under control

A fire that broke out at a shoe accessories manufacturing factory on Bayezid Bostami Road in Chattogram city yesterday afternoon was brought under control after two hours.

The fire originated on the first floor of the five-story building of Longda International Enterprise Limited around 4:10pm and it spread to other floors soon, said fire service officials.

Nine fire engines from different fire stations in the port city rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 6:10pm, said Abdul Malek, assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram.

"Although the factory officials told us that no worker or staffer was inside the factory as it is a weekend, we are trying to make sure that nobody was inside," the official added. However, the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.