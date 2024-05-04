Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat May 4, 2024 12:14 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 12:16 AM

Accidents & Fires

Ctg road accidents kill 2

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Chattogram yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Osman Goni, 40, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Mohammed Minhaj, 35, our local correspondent reports quoting police

In Patiya upazila, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed when two CNG-run auto-rickshaws collided around 6:00pm, said police

Meanwhile, a pedestrian was killed and two were injured when a motorcycle hit them in Khejurtala area of Chattogram city around 7:00pm.

Sub-inspector Nurul Alam, also in-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital outpost, said the bodies were sent to the CMCH morgue for autopsy.

