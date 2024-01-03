Ctg-Dhaka train movement disrupted due to derailment

Train services from Chattogram to Dhaka are being disrupted as a compartment of a passenger train derailed in Sitakunda upazila this morning.

No casualties were reported in the accident that took place around 7:00am, said Amzad Hossain, a sub-inspector of Sitakunda railway police outpost.

Due to the derailment, train movement from Chittagong to Dhaka remained suspended but operation on the down line are normal, he added.

One of the compartments of Dhaka-bound Chattala Express, which left Chattogram Station around 6:00am, veered off the track when it reached Shuklalhat area, according to sources at Bangladesh Railway.

"A team of Railway is working on salvaging the coach," the SI added.