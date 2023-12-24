Ctg cylinder blast: Injured trader dies at CMCH

A 35-year-old trader, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram on December 18, died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital early yesterday.

The deceased is Md Saifuddin of Boalkhali municipality area.

Nurul Alam Ashik, sub-inspector of CMCH police camp, said Saifuddin, father of four, suffered burns when a gas cylinder of a tea stall in Kadhurkhil Muktijoddha River View area exploded on December 18.

Later, he was taken to the CMCH where he died around 2:00am.