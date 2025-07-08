Accidents & Fires
Ctg apartment fire doused after an hour

A fire that broke out at a multi-storey apartment building in Askar Dighir Par area of Chattogram city this afternoon, was doused after an hour of frantic effort.

According to fire service officials, the blaze originated on the seventh and eighth floors of the nine-storey building around 12:35pm.

Residents immediately evacuated and alerted the fire service.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Anwar Hossain, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram, said seven firefighting units rushed to the scene upon receiving the call and managed to bring the fire under control after an hour of frantic efforts.

"No casualties have been reported primarily," he said.

"We are investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of damage and loss of property," he added.

