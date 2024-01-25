Couple killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sirajganj

A man and his wife were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Nagarbari-Bogura highway in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj last night.

The deceased were identified as Ansar Talukder, 60, and his wife Farida Khatun, 50 of Bilkolmi village of the upazila, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Md Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Shahjadpur Police Station, said a Nagarbari-bound truck hit the three-wheeler at Baghabari around 8:00pm while the two were returning home.

They died on the spot. The driver got critically injured.

The injured was admitted to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC said.