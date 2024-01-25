Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 25, 2024 01:42 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 01:44 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Couple killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Sirajganj

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 25, 2024 01:42 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 01:44 AM

A man and his wife were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw on Nagarbari-Bogura highway in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj last night.

The deceased were identified as Ansar Talukder, 60, and his wife Farida Khatun, 50 of Bilkolmi village of the upazila, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Shahjadpur Police Station, said a Nagarbari-bound truck hit the three-wheeler at Baghabari around 8:00pm while the two were returning home.

They died on the spot. The driver got critically injured.

The injured was admitted to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পেলেন বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩

বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩ ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে। সাহিত্যের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে অবদানের স্বীকৃতি হিসেবে এ বছর ১১টি ক্যাটাগরিতে ১৬ জন এই পুরস্কার পাচ্ছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অপহরণের পর হিমেলকে নেওয়া হয় মেঘালয়ে, ১ মাস পর উদ্ধার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification