Couple killed as train runs over motorcycle in Narsingdi

A couple riding a motorcycle were killed yesterday after being hit by a train in Narsingdi.

The deceased are Aminul Islam Joj Mia, 48, and his wife Aklima Begum, 45, residents of Gojaria village in Lebutola union under Monohardi upazila.

Md Zahirul Islam, in-charge of the Narsingdi Railway Police, said the incident occurred around 3:30pm at the unguarded railway crossing in the Dagarhia area of Chinishpur union of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

According to police and locals, the couple had gone to Sahepratab area in the Sadar upazila to check on their college-going son. While returning home on their motorcycle, they were crossing the unguarded railway line at Dagarhia area.

At that moment, they were run over by the Chattala Express, which was heading to Chattogram from Dhaka. The motorcycle was completely crushed, and both were killed on the spot.

Narsingdi Railway Police recovered the bodies following the incident.

Later, their son and relatives arrived at the scene and identified the bodies.

Zahirul said the bodies will be handed over to the family after autopsy.