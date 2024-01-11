Couple killed in Natore road accident

A husband and wife died after a human hauler hit them in Natore's Lalpur upazila this morning.

The deceased were Chandu Molla, 62, and his wife Arabi Begum, 45, of Dakkhin Lalpur area in the upazila.

According to locals, the accident took place on the ​​Ishwardi-Lalpur road in the area when Chandu and Arabi were standing by the road waiting for a vehicle to take them to Naogaon.

A locally made human hauler overturned and hit the couple after a truck rammed the vehicle, Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station, told our local correspondent.

Locals took Chandu and Arabi to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead, the OC said.

"We visited the spot and legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.