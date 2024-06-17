Couple killed in bike-bus collision in Lalmonirhat

An accident on the Dhaka-Kurigram highway in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila claimed the lives of a couple last night.

The victims, identified as 40-year-old Babu Mia and his 35-year-old wife Roksana Begum, were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a bus.

Babu, a cable business operator from Nagarakuri in Gunaigach union of Ulipur upazila, and his wife are survived by their two young children.

The fatal incident occurred around 10:00pm as they were returning home to Kurigram from a relative's house in Lalmonirhat.

Eyewitnesses said the night coach of Shatata Enterprise was en route from Kurigram to Dhaka when it struck the couple at Fakirer Takeya, crushing them under its wheels.

The victims died on the spot.

Local residents, angered by the tragedy, blocked the highway for an hour and a half. They dispersed only after the police assured them of appropriate measures against the involved.

Omar Faruq, officer-in-charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy, he added.