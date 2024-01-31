Couple die as bus hits auto-rickshaw

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Natore
Wed Jan 31, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 10:05 PM

A couple was killed and two persons were injured as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Ramaigachi area of ​​Natore Sadar upazila today.

The accident took place on ​​Natore-Rajshahi highway in front of Natore Textile Institute around 1:15pm, said police.

Raushna Ara, 40, from Dhupalil area in ​​Lalpur upazila died on the spot and her husband Abdur Rahim, 50, was declared dead at Modern Sadar Hospital.

The Rajshahi-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan from Dhaka hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, said Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Police Station.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

