Couple die as bus hits auto-rickshaw
A couple was killed and two persons were injured as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Ramaigachi area of Natore Sadar upazila today.
The accident took place on Natore-Rajshahi highway in front of Natore Textile Institute around 1:15pm, said police.
Raushna Ara, 40, from Dhupalil area in Lalpur upazila died on the spot and her husband Abdur Rahim, 50, was declared dead at Modern Sadar Hospital.
The Rajshahi-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan from Dhaka hit the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction, said Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Police Station.
The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
