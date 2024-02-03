Couple burnt in 'gas explosion' in Narayanganj

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Feb 3, 2024 04:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 04:46 PM

Photo: Collected

A man and his wife were burned in an explosion "caused by accumulated gas" at a house in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj this morning.

The incident took place in a house at Kauarchar Noyapara area of Golakandail UP under the upazila, said Inspector Mostafizur Rahman, in-charge of Bhulta Police Outpost.

The injured -- Jahanara, 25, and her husband Shamim Mia, 29, -- are the tenants of the house. They are now undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the inspector said.

According to locals, they heard a loud explosion from the couple's home early in the morning.

They rescued the injured couple and tool them to a local private hospital. The couple was later transferred to DMCH, the police official added.

This couple rented the flat three days earlier, said Abu Musa, the owner of the building.

Inspector Mostafizur said the fire might have caused by accumulated gas.

"However, we are investigating the incident to know the cause. Legal action will be taken if someone is found guilty for the incident," he added.

