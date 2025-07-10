Couple, 3-yr-old daughter burnt in Jatrabari explosion

A couple and their three-year-old daughter suffered severe burns in a "gas explosion" at their residence in Dhaka's Jatrabari area early today.

The injured -- Ripon, 40, his wife Iti, 30, and their daughter Rafia, 3, -- are currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The incident took place around 1:45am on the ground floor of a six-storey building on Khadimul Quran Mohila Madrasa Lane located on Shaheed Farooq Road in Jatrabari.

Taslima Moni, a neighbour who rushed the victims to the hospital, said they were startled by a loud explosion in the middle of the night.

"Hearing screams from the building, we rushed inside and found the family badly burned. Doors and windows were blown off. We immediately took them to the burn institute," she told reporters.

She suspects that leaked gas had accumulated in the house and exploded upon coming into contact with fire.

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, residential surgeon at the burn institute, said Ripon suffered 70 percent burns, Iti 45 percent, and Rafia 90 percent.

"All of them are in critical condition," he added.