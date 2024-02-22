Counter manager crushed to death between two buses in Jatrabari

A man was crushed to death as he got caught between two buses in Jatrabari of Dhaka yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Hasan Nasir (50), manager of Bonoful bus counter and son of late Nazem Ali Hawlader of Barishal's Ujirpur upazila.

He used to live in Sanarpar area of Narayaganj's Sidhdhirganj, said his relatives.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

Sumon Khan, who brought Nasir to the hospital, said Nasir was crushed between the two buses around 4:00pm when a bus along with passengers was leaving its counter and another bus of Setu Deluxe Paribahan was entering there to take passengers.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 6:00pm.

Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.