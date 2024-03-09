Cop killed in Tangail road crash

A policeman was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle on Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Tangail town today.

The deceased is Yunus Ali, 40, a constable of Konakhali Police Outpost under Dakkhin Keraniganj Police Station, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Mollah Tutul, officer-in-charge of Gorai Highway Police Station, said Yunus was going to his workplace from his residence at Chhoy Ani Bazar in Tangail town.

When he reached Guilla area under Basail upazila around 2:00pm, a truck crushed into his motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot, said the OC.

OC Mollah Tutul told The Daily Star that after the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the body to the police station.

His body will be handed over to the family after completing the necessary procedures, the police official added.