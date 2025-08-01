Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Cop killed in Munshiganj bike accident

The victim was a constable assigned to the control room of DMP

 

A policeman was killed on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila this morning after his bike hit a roadside divider.

The victim is Zilu Mia, 42, was a constable assigned to the control room of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said Shafiul Islam, duty officer at Bhoberchar Highway Police Station.

He was a resident of Gazaria in Munshiganj, said police official.

Police said Zilu was riding a motorcycle towards his village home in Gazaria. When he reached the Baluwakandi area at high speed around 9:00am, he lost control of the bike and crashed into the road's central divider. He died on the spot.

"Necessary legal procedures are underway," the duty officer added.

 
