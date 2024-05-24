Cop hurt as bus ploughs through police box

A passenger bus from Shikhar Paribahan crashed into a traffic police box in the capital's Matsya Bhaban area today, leaving a policeman injured.

The incident occurred around 11:00am, said M Elis Mahmud, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station.

Police said the speeding bus rammed into the police box. The bus driver then fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Md Rezwan, sub-inspector of the Public Order Management of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), suffered injuries on his face and was admitted to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the bus driver, the police officer added.