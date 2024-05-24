Accidents & Fires
Fri May 24, 2024 05:55 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 05:59 PM

Accidents & Fires

Cop hurt as bus ploughs through police box

Representational image. File photo

A passenger bus from Shikhar Paribahan crashed into a traffic police box in the capital's Matsya Bhaban area today, leaving a policeman injured.

The incident occurred around 11:00am, said M Elis Mahmud, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station.

Police said the speeding bus rammed into the police box. The bus driver then fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Md Rezwan, sub-inspector of the Public Order Management of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), suffered injuries on his face and was admitted to Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the bus driver, the police officer added.

