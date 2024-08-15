Cop hurt in accidental firing dies

A police officer, who was injured in accidental firing from a colleague's weapon at Mirpur Police Lines three days ago, died at the Central Police Hospital yesterday evening.

Al Amin, 30, an assistant sub-inspector at Darussalam Police Station, passed away around 6:30pm, said Sub-Inspector Anisur Rahman of Kafrul Police Station.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy today.

The incident occurred when a colleague's firearm accidentally discharged around 3:15pm on August 12, when

Al Amin and other officers went to Mirpur Police Lines to retrieve their weapons after police personnel had started to return to work following the uprising in the first week of August, said Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

All weapons from Darussalam Police Station had been stored at Mirpur Police Lines amid attacks on police facilities after the ouster of the Awami League government.