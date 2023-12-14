Accidents & Fires
UNB, Gaibandha
Thu Dec 14, 2023 07:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 07:45 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Cop dies as bike collides with auto-rickshaw in Gaibandha

UNB, Gaibandha
Thu Dec 14, 2023 07:42 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 07:45 PM

A policeman died after his motorcycle collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Board Bazar on the Police Lines Road in Gaibandha this morning.

The deceased was identified as Suman Mia of Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur. He was posted as a driver at Gaibandha's Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gaibandha Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

Suman used to live with his family in the Board Bazar area. While on his way to workplace in the morning, he sustained critical injuries in the incident, the OC said.

Later, he was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মন্ত্রীরা মানসম্মান খুইয়ে দেশে-বিদেশে অপপ্রচার চালাচ্ছেন: রিজভী

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী বলেছেন, আওয়ামী লীগের মন্ত্রীরা ৭ জানুয়ারি আরেকটি জালিয়াতির নির্বাচন করার জন্য বিরোধী দলকে নিষ্ঠুরভাবে দমনের পাশাপাশি মিথ্যাচার চালাচ্ছেন। নির্বাচন...

২১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঘুরে দাঁড়াচ্ছে শ্রীলঙ্কা, এখনো হিমশিম খাচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification