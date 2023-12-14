Cop dies as bike collides with auto-rickshaw in Gaibandha

A policeman died after his motorcycle collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Board Bazar on the Police Lines Road in Gaibandha this morning.

The deceased was identified as Suman Mia of Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur. He was posted as a driver at Gaibandha's Sadar Police Station.

Gaibandha Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Masud Rana confirmed the matter.

Suman used to live with his family in the Board Bazar area. While on his way to workplace in the morning, he sustained critical injuries in the incident, the OC said.

Later, he was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.