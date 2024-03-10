Cop among two killed in road accidents

Two men, including a police personnel, died in separate road accidents yesterday.

Yunus Ali, 40, constable of Konakhali Police Outpost under Dakshin Keraniganj Police Station, died on the spot after an unidentified truck ran over his motorcycle at Guilla area under Tangail's Basail upazila around 2:00pm.

He was on his way to work from his residence in Chhoy Ani Bazar in Tangail Sadar, said Mollah Tutul, officer-in-charge of Gorai Highway Police Station.

His body will be handed over to his family after completing formal procedures, he added.

Meanwhile, Gathia Roy, 44, of Konsopara village under Dinajpur's Birganj upazila, died after a cattle-loaded truck ran him over around 4:15pm near Jodur Moore area on Panchagarh-Dinajpur highway, said Anwar Hossain, sub-inspector of Birganj Police Station.

The truck driver managed to flee the spot, he added.

(Our Dinajpur and Tangail correspondents contributed to this report.)