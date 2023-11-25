Constable killed as lorry hits police vehicle in Gazipur

A police constable was killed and two others were injured as a lorry hit a police vehicle at Rajendrapur intersection in Gazipur Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Bitan Barua, a constable of Sadar Police Station.

The incident took place around 4:00am when the police vehicle was taking a U-turn and was hit by a lorry, Sadar Police Station's duty officer Sub-inspector (SI) Swapna Begum told The Daily Star.

SI Moshabbir and constables Bitan and Akkas Uddin, who were patrolling from Salna to Mymensingh, were injured in the accident.

They were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur where doctors declared Bitan dead.