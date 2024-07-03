Compensation to Tareque Masud’s family: SC to resume appeal hearing July 9

The Supreme Court today fixed July 9 for resuming hearing on the appeal against a High Court verdict that ordered paying Tk 4.61 crore compensation to the family of eminent filmmaker Tareque Masud over his death in a road accident around 13 years ago.

The appeal was filed in 2019 by Md Kashed Miah and Khokon Miah, owners of a bus of Chuadanga Deluxe Paribahan which caused the road accident, and its driver Jamir Hossain (now dead) challenging the HC verdict.

The apex court will also dispose of another appeal filed in 2019 by Tareque's family members seeking a directive on the insurance company concerned to give the total compensation money to Tareque's family after collecting it from the owners, Advocate Ramzan Ali Sikder, a lawyer for Tareque's family, told The Daily Star.

Today, a three-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, set July 9 as the date for resuming the hearing after Barrister Sara Hossain, principal counsel for Tareque's family, urged this court for hearing and disposing of the appeals.

The other two judges of the bench are Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier, the then chief executive officer of ATN News and former journalism teacher at Dhaka University, and three others were killed in the accident in Manikganj on August 13, 2011.

On December 3, 2017, the HC ordered paying Tk 4.61 crore compensation to the family of Tareque Masud.

The court ordered bus driver Jamir Hossain to pay Tk 30 lakh, its insurer Reliance Insurance to pay Tk 80,000 and the bus owners to pay Tk 4.30 crore.