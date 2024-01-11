Collision of Trawlers: Missing man’s body found after 11 hours

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man who went missing Tuesday night following a head-on collision between two trawlers on the Agunmukha river in Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 40, a trader by profession. After being missing for 11 hours, fishermen found his body around 6:00am.

Confirming the matter, Galachipa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Rahman told The Daily Star that the collision took place in the Agunmukha river Tuesday around 7:00pm.

Sayem Gazi, a member of Char Biswas Union Parishad, said two trawlers collided head-on in Agunmukha river near the Payra seaport of the upazila.

Six out of seven people travelling in the trawlers were able to swim to safety. However, Abdus Salam went missing.

His body was caught in a fisherman's net around 6:00am. Locals informed the police, and they recovered the body and took it to Galachipa Police Station.

OC Ferdous said that a case has been filed in this regard, and the body has been sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.