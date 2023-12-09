Collision claims van driver’s life in Gazipur

A van driver died today after a lorry hit him in Gazipur.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Motaleb, 30, from Tebirchar village, Jamalpur Sadar, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police.

An unidentified Joydevpur-bound lorry struck Motaleb's van at 12:30pm today, killing him on the spot at the intersection on Roshan Road under Basan Police Station in Gazipur.

Basan Police Station's OC Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, stating that the victim's body had been sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

No arrests have been made as of yet.