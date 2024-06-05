College student wearing earphones crushed by CU shuttle train

A college student was crushed under the wheels of a train while talking over mobile phone wearing earphones in Chattogram city's Sholoshahar Gate No 2 area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Uddin Irfan, 19, an GSC first-year student at CMP Dampara Police Lines School and College, said Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam of Sholashahar Police Station GRP outpost.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the SI said Irfan was crossing the railway tracks and talking over the phone wearing earphones when the Chittagong University-bound shuttle train ran him over around 8:00am, leaving him dead on the spot

As he was wearing earphones, he could not hear the horn of the train, he added.

The body was recovered and will be handed over to family members after legal procedures, the SI added.