College student swept away in Teesta river while making TikTok

A college student went missing last evening after jumping into the Teesta river while trying to film a TikTok video with friends near the Mohipur Teesta Bridge in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur.

The missing student, Nirob Roy Utsya, 18, son of Tapan Roy, hailed from Paschim Bangla village in Nilphamari's Jaldhaka upazila.

He was swept away by the river's strong current around 6:00pm, said Abdul Mannan, station officer of Gangachara Fire Service and Civil Defence.

According to locals and police, Nirob and seven of his friends went to the Mohipur Teesta Bridge around 5:00pm.

Three friends, including Nirob, jumped into the river as part of a stunt for TikTok. While Shakil and Rupam managed to swim ashore, Nirob was swept away by the current.

Hearing screams of the group, bystanders rushed to the scene and informed authorities.

Firefighter Mannan said, "We started rescue operations immediately after receiving the report. The strong current is hampering rescue efforts."

Gangachara Fire Service personnel responded promptly and a diving team from Rangpur later joined the efforts and continued search operations until 9:00pm.

Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmud Hasan Mridha expressed concern over the incident. "Such risky behavior is extremely dangerous. It is crucial for both youth and their guardians to remain vigilant and responsible."