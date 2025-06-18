College student in Manikganj drowns in a pond

A college student drowned in a pond in Shibaloy upazila of Manikganj this afternoon

The deceased, Sangram Hossain, 25, was a third-year student at Manikganj Government Devendra College. He was the only son of Shahnur Khan from Jamduara village in Shibaloy.

Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibaloy Police Station, said Sangram, who had been physically unwell, went to swim in a pond near his home with family members around 2:00pm.

After others finished and got out, they noticed Sangram was missing.

Around 3:00pm, his body was found floating in the pond.

He was rescued and taken to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.