College student in Manikganj drowns in a pond
A college student drowned in a pond in Shibaloy upazila of Manikganj this afternoon.
The deceased, Sangram Hossain, 25, was a third-year student at Manikganj Government Devendra College. He was the only son of Shahnur Khan from Jamduara village in Shibaloy.
Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibaloy Police Station, said Sangram, who had been physically unwell, went to swim in a pond near his home with family members around 2:00pm.
After others finished and got out, they noticed Sangram was missing.
Around 3:00pm, his body was found floating in the pond.
He was rescued and taken to Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.
