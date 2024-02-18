College student killed in Netrokona road accident

A female college student was killed in a road accident in Netrokona's Madan upazila this morning.

The deceased is Lucky Akter, 18, daughter of Abdul Hye Talukder of Bargaria village in the upazila. She was a HSC examinee from Govt Hazi Abdul Aziz Khan College.

Quoting the locals, Ujjal Kanti Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Madan Police Station, said Lucky died on the spot when a vehicle loaded with the electric poles crashed her while she was waiting for her classmates at Sujan Bazar.

Police recovered the body. A case has been filed, he added.