College student killed in Gazipur road crash

A college student was killed and three others were injured following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a human hauler in Gazipur city this afternoon.

The deceased is Mehrab Hossain, 18, a student of class eleven of Narayankul Dream Model School and College in Kaliganj, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Limon Hossain, a teacher of the institution, told The Daily Star that three students-- Habib and Rittik, and Mehrab--were going to their home in an auto-rickshaw from the college.

When they reached Basugao area on ​​Tongi-Kaligonj road around 5:00pm, a Laguna (human hauler) from Kaliganj collided with the auto-rickshaw, leaving three students and the human hauler driver injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Tongi.

The hospital doctor Israt Jahan told this correspondent that Mehrab died, 10 minutes after being brought to the hospital.

Md Qamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Pubail Police Station, said a college student was killed in a road accident. On information, a police team went to the spot.