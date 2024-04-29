College student killed in Ctg road accident

A college student was killed as a human hauler ran over her on the Bailey bridge in the Karnaphuli ferry terminal area in Chattogram this morning.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Tuz Zohra Nupur, 18. She was a student at Hazera Taju College in the port city.

The accident took place around 10:00am on the eastern side of Karnaphuli ghat in Boalkhali upazila.

Locals and eyewitnesses said a human hauler while ascending the Bailey Bridge towards Boalkhali suddenly lost control and began to descend backwards rapidly. At that time, Nupur was standing near the railing of bridge and was run over and injured critically.

She was rescued by the locals and taken to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared her dead.

Contacted, Ahsab Uddin, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station, said police detained the driver of the human hauler and seized the vehicle.

A case will be filed in this regard, the OC added.