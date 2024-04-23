College student killed in bike crash on 300ft Road

A motorcyclist was killed after his bike hit a divider on the 300ft Road near Balu River Bridge in Dhaka this evening.

The victim is Md Alif, 19, a student of Habibullah Bahar College in the capital's Shantinagar area.

Khilkhet Police Station OC Humayun Kabir said the accident took place around 7:00pm when Alif was coming to Dhaka from Narayanganj's Rupganj.

The victim was speeding and lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a divider. He died on the spot.

The body was recovered and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.