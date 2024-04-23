Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:59 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

College student killed in bike crash on 300ft Road

Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:54 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:59 PM

A motorcyclist was killed after his bike hit a divider on the 300ft Road near Balu River Bridge in Dhaka this evening.

The victim is Md Alif, 19, a student of Habibullah Bahar College in the capital's Shantinagar area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khilkhet Police Station OC Humayun Kabir said the accident took place around 7:00pm when Alif was coming to Dhaka from Narayanganj's Rupganj.

The victim was speeding and lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a divider. He died on the spot.

The body was recovered and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: নিহতদের স্মরণে মোমবাতি প্রজ্বালন

২০১৩ সালের ২৪ এপ্রিল সাভারে রানা প্লাজা ধসে নিহত হন অন্তত ১ হাজার ১৩৮ জন শ্রমিক, আহত হন ২ হাজার ৪৩৮ জন শ্রমিক।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহ থেকে কয়লা খালাস শুরু, জাহাজেই দেশে ফিরবেন সব নাবিক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X