College student killed in bike crash on 300ft Road
A motorcyclist was killed after his bike hit a divider on the 300ft Road near Balu River Bridge in Dhaka this evening.
The victim is Md Alif, 19, a student of Habibullah Bahar College in the capital's Shantinagar area.
Khilkhet Police Station OC Humayun Kabir said the accident took place around 7:00pm when Alif was coming to Dhaka from Narayanganj's Rupganj.
The victim was speeding and lost control of the motorbike and crashed into a divider. He died on the spot.
The body was recovered and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.
Comments