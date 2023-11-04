College student killed in bike collision in Jamalpur

A college student was killed and three others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Jamalpur last night.

The deceased was identified as Kausar Ahmed, son of Abdur Razzak. He was a student of Melandah Government College, reports our local correspondent quoting Kazi Shah Newaz, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station.

"The accident took place in front of Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur when two motorcycles collided head on around 11:00pm, killing the student on the spot," the OC said.

The injured students were admitted to 250-bed Jamalpur General Hospital, he added.

After receiving the news, Jamalpur Municipality Mayor Mohammad Sanowar Hossain went to the hospital and said he would take charge of the treatment of the injured.