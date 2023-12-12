College student killed in accident during motorbike race in Chuadanga

A college student was killed and two others were injured in an accident during a motorcycle race in Alamdanga upazila in Chuadanga last night.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan Sagar, 22, of Gobindpur village of the same upazila. He was an third-year student at Alamdanga Government College.

The injured are Naeem Johan, 19, and Sajid Hasan, 18, of Collegepara in Alamdanga municipal area, our Chuadanga correspondent reports quoting Ekram Hossain, inspector of Alamdanga Police Station.

Police and locals said Sagar and his four friends went to Hardi Bazaar on two motorcycles. When they were returning home, they started racing.

Naeem's motorcycle lost control and hit a banyan tree in front of Kumari Veterinary College around 9:00pm. Naeem and his two friends -- Sagar and Sajid -- fell from the bike.

The locals took them to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors declared Sagar dead. The injured Naeem and Sajid have been referred to Kushtia General Hospital as their condition was critical.

As there was no complaint, the body of the deceased was handed over to the family following, Inspector Ekram Hossain added.