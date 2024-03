A college student drowned while bathing in a pond of Gazipur's Kapasia upazila yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Rakib, 24, son of Shahidul Alam of Pabur village, was a third-year student at Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College in the capital.

Quoting his family members, Dewan Mohammad Azad, in-charge of Kapasia fire station, said Rakib drowned in the middle of the pond while trying to swim it across.