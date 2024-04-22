Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

College student dies in Joypurhat bike crash

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

A college student was killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Joypurhat yesterday.

The victim is Sourav Hossain, 21, of Khasbadda village under Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat. He was an HSC examination candidate, said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said Sourav was heading to Joypurhat on a motorcycle from Panchbibi area in the morning. When he arrived at Shimultoli village of Joypurhat-Hili road, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle from opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

Locals first took him to Joypurhat 250-bed General Hospital. Later, doctors referred him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura for better treatment. He died on the way, said police.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রতিবেশী সব রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে শান্তিপূর্ণ সহাবস্থানের মাধ্যমে দেশের অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়নই লক্ষ্য’

`কিন্তু যেকোনো আগ্রাসী বহিঃশত্রুর আক্রমণ থেকে দেশের সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষার জন্য আমরা সদা প্রস্তুত ও দৃঢ় সংকল্পবদ্ধ।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কাতার আমিরের সফরে সই হবে ৬ চুক্তি ও ৫ সমঝোতা স্মারক: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification