College student dies in Joypurhat bike crash

A college student was killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Joypurhat yesterday.

The victim is Sourav Hossain, 21, of Khasbadda village under Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat. He was an HSC examination candidate, said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station.

He said Sourav was heading to Joypurhat on a motorcycle from Panchbibi area in the morning. When he arrived at Shimultoli village of Joypurhat-Hili road, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle from opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

Locals first took him to Joypurhat 250-bed General Hospital. Later, doctors referred him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura for better treatment. He died on the way, said police.