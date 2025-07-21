Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Mon Jul 21, 2025 11:04 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 11:08 AM

College student dies of electrocution in Jashore

A student died of electrocution in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore last night.

The deceased was identified as Raju Hossain, 18, son of Anwarul Hossain of Kachua village and a student at Kachua Shahidul Islam College, Chaugaccha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwar Hossain confirmed.

According to locals, he came into contact with a live electric wire while trying to lift a tin sheet using an iron rod in his house. He was critically injured and rushed to Chaugaccha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Local UP member Arif Al Mamun also confirmed the death and urged everyone to exercise caution around electricity.

