College student dies after bus runs over him in Gazipur

A college student was killed after a bus ran over his motorcycle in Gazipur's Pubail area today.

The deceased was identified as Habib ur Rahman, 18, resident of Morkun Madhyapara area under Tongi East Police Station.

He was a student of Pubail Adarsha College, reports our local correspondent quoting Pubail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman.

The incident took place in Karamatla area of ​​Tongi-Kaliganj regional road this noon around 12:00pm, the OC said.

Quoting locals and eyewitnesses, the OC said Habib was going towards Mirerbazar in Pubail on his motorcycle. He fell down on the road when hit by an CNG-run auto-rickshaw. At that time, a Dhaka-bound Pubail Paribahan Limited's bus ran over him.

Habib died on the spot, the OC said.

The bus managed to flee the scene, the police official added.