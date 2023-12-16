Coal vessel sinks in Bhairab river

A coal-laden lighter vessel sank in Bhairab river in Jashore's Nawapara last evening.

Master of lighter ship MV R Razzak, Murad Hossain, said on December 10, a Nawapara trader Sheikh Brothers anchored the ship at Sardar Mill Ghat in Nawapara with 820 tonnes of coal imported from Harbaria of Sundarbans, reports our Jashore correspondent.

After five days, at 5:30pm today, the bottom burst and the ship sank.

Efforts are underway to salvage the ship's coal. The process of making a general diary is ongoing at Abhaynagar Police Station.

Sheikh Shafiar Rahman, director of Sheikh Brothers, said the estimated value of the coal was about Tk 1.5 crore.