Clinging to hope: family still searching for Raisha after Uttara plane crash

Nearly a day has passed since the deadly aircraft crash in Uttara, yet the family of Raisha Moni, a class three student of Milestone School and College, is still searching for her, clinging to hope with heavy hearts.

Earlier this morning, her maternal uncle, Sagar, returned to the wreckage, desperate for any sign. While sifting through the debris, he found Raisha's school ID card and one of her exercise books.

He immediately called the family, holding up the items during a video call, as reported by our Senior Photojournalist Prabir Das.

"We've been searching all night," he told The Daily Star. "We went to eight hospitals—Bangladesh Medical, the burn units—but she was nowhere to be found."

He added, "We just came back to see if we could find something. Now… this ID card is all we have. Her name is Raisha Moni. Code number 2010."

Many such families remain at the site, desperate for answers. Some are still searching. Others are simply holding on—to hope, and to the last things that remind them of their children.

As of 11:39am today, the death toll from the aircraft crash has risen to 27, with 25 of the victims confirmed to be children. At least 78 people are receiving treatment at various hospitals, and five of them are in critical condition.