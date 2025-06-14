Accidents & Fires
Child drowns in river

A five-year-old boy drowned in the Mangaleshwari river in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona yesterday.

 

The deceased is Mujahid, son of Sabbir Hossain of Dahapara village in Durgapur upazila of the same district.

According to family members and police, Mujahid, along with his parents, went to visit his aunt's house in Bishwanathpur-Nayapara village during the Eid vacation.

Around 2:30pm, he went to the nearby Mongoleshwari river while playing in the area. At one point, he accidentally fell into the river.

As his family couldn't find him for a while, they began searching. With the help of locals, he was eventually rescued from the river and rushed to the Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex.

Afroza Akter, the on-duty physician at the emergency department of the health complex, confirmed that the child was brought dead to the hospital.

Md Lutfor, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kalmakanda Police Station, said following necessary legal procedures, the body was handed over to the family.

