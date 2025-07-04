Child drowns in Netrokona

A seven-year-old boy died after drowning in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona district today.

The victim is Samir Hossain, son of Billal Hossain and Shirin Akter, residents of Bardal village.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm in the Bardal village of Kharnai union.

Samir was an only child.

According to the family and police sources, Samir had not returned home in the evening, which worried his family members.

With the help of locals, they began searching for him and eventually found him floating in a canal near their home.

He was immediately taken to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Lutfor Rahman said police went to the hospital after receiving the news.

Legal procedures are underway.