Child dies of snakebite in Manikganj

A child died from a snakebite in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj today.

The deceased is Sopnomoy, son of Bhavotosh from Kalai (Monirishi Para) village in the upazila, said local Union Parishad member Md Ali Hossen.

He was one and a half years old.

Locals and relatives said the child was playing near the kitchen in the morning when he was bitten by the snake.

As the child started crying, family members rushed to the spot and saw a snake entering a nearby bush.

They took him to Colonel Maleque Medical College where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Snakebite reportedly from Russell's viper has increased in the upazila as at least five people reportedly died from it the past three months.