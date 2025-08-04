Child dies in gas cylinder blast in Gazipur

Parents suffer burns

A 4-month-old child Raihan died in a gas cylinder explosion in the Mirerbazar area Gazipur yesterday.

The child's father, Ripon Mia, 25, and mother Hafiza Khatun, 20, also suffered burns in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Pubail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amirul Islam said it was primarily suspected that the gas cylinder used for cooking was leaking.

The cylinder exploded the moment it was lit in the morning. Child Raihan died on the spot.

Raihan's parents were rescued and sent to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.