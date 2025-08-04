Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:27 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:34 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Child dies in gas cylinder blast in Gazipur

Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:27 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:34 AM
Parents suffer burns
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:27 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:34 AM
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

A 4-month-old child Raihan died in a gas cylinder explosion in the Mirerbazar area Gazipur yesterday.

The child's father, Ripon Mia, 25, and mother Hafiza Khatun, 20, also suffered burns in the incident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Pubail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amirul Islam said it was primarily suspected that the gas cylinder used for cooking was leaking.

The cylinder exploded the moment it was lit in the morning. Child Raihan died on the spot.

Raihan's parents were rescued and sent to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ বিনিয়োগ উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ (বিডা) এবং বাংলাদেশ অর্থনৈতিক অঞ্চল কর্তৃপক্ষের (বেজা) নির্বাহী চেয়ারম্যান চৌধুরী আশিক মাহমুদ বিন হারুন। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাণিজ্য

'৭ ট্রিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের হালাল অর্থনীতি খাতের ফায়দা নিতে চায় বাংলাদেশ'

আজ রাজধানীর একটি হোটেলে ‘হালাল ইকোনমি ৩৬০ : ড্রাইভিং গ্লোবাল গ্রোথ’ শীর্ষক এক সেমিনারে প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যে কারণে মুদ্রা থেকে ৪ শূন্য কমাচ্ছে ইরান

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে