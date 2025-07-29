Child dies falling into open drain: Probe reveals negligence, lack of coordination

A probe committee formed by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has identified eight reasons behind the tragic death of six-month-old Seherish, who fell into the Hijra canal in the city's Kapasgola area on April 18.

The findings point to factors such as the rickshaw driver's incompetence, mismanagement by utility service agencies, gross negligence, and long-standing coordination failures among relevant authorities.

In addition to outlining the causes of the incident, the committee has made several recommendations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Yesterday, CCC Secretary, and head of the investigation committee, Md Ashraful Amin, formally submitted the report to Mayor Shahadat Hossain.

The incident occurred on the night of April 18, when a battery-run rickshaw lost control near Nawab Hotel in the Kapasgola area and plunged into the adjacent Hijra canal. On board were baby Seherish, her mother, and grandmother. While the mother and grandmother survived, the infant was swept away by the canal's current. Her body was recovered about 14 hours later from the Chaktai canal.

Following the incident, the CCC formed an investigation committee on April 22.

The committee comprised representatives from Chittagong University, CUET, architects, urban planners, engineers, officials from various utility agencies, and a representative from the district administration. Although the committee was initially tasked with submitting its report within seven working days, it ultimately took three months to complete.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Ashraful Amin said, "We have submitted the investigation report to the mayor, detailing the specific reasons behind the heartbreaking incident. Additionally, we have made realistic three-tier recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future, including various design solutions."