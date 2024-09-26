Child dies as DC's vehicle rams into pedestrians in Cox’s Bazar

A child was killed and a woman injured when the Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner's SUV lost control and crashed into pedestrians after a bike went under its wheels in the district today.

The incident took place in the Mithachhari Kainnar Ghona area of Ramu upazila this morning, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

The victim is Tanzim, 2-year-old son of Mohammad Shahin, a resident of the area.

His mother, Rubina Akhter, was moved to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

DC Mohammad Salauddin, who was in the vehicle at the time, said he along with some others was heading to Ukhiya for some administrative work when the accident happened.

Photo: Collected

When the vehicle reached Kainnar Ghona area, a motorcycle from the opposite direction came to the wrong side of the road to avoid a ditch and lost control of its steering while trying to avert a head-on collision with the SUV, he said.

Though the motorcycle rider luckily escaped uninjured, the bike went under the vehicle causing a tyre puncture, the DC added.

The SUV then lost control and hit two pedestrians -- a woman and her son, who were on the side of the road, he said.

"We immediately stopped a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and brought the injured mother and the son to Hope Hospital nearby and then to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the child was declared dead by doctors around noon," the DC said.

Later the mother was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with the arrangement of the district administration as her condition deteroriated, said Salauddin.

The family is from Chattogram's Satkania and the father runs a small restaurant to provide for the family.

The district administration will bear all medical expenses of the woman, said the DC.

Foyjul Azim, Officer-in-charge of Cox's Sadar Police Station, said a motorcycle lost control and went under the wheels of the DC's vehicle causing a puncture, which in turn lost control and hit pedestrians.

A child was killed and woman was critically injured in the incident, he said.